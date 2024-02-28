Register Now
REGISTER NOW
Google News
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleSpotlight

Denimwear major Spykar to add 40 stores by FY2025

Shiv Joshi
By Shiv Joshi
63
0
Spykar store at Inorbit Mall Malad | Source: Inorbit Mall website
Must Read
Shiv Joshi
Shiv Joshi
An editor with over 20 years of experience across industry verticals and content formats from tabloids to magazines, he is the Deputy Group Managing Editor at Images Group.

Most of the new Spykar stores will be franchise-run

New Delhi: Mumbai-based homegrown denim company Spykar Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd., which runs eponymous retail stores, plans to add 40 outlets in the financial year 2024-2025, a top executive told IndiaRetailing.

“We will have a more aggressive expansion—we are looking at a 40-store addition by FY 2025,” said Spykar’s chief executive officer Sanjay Vakharia, speaking on the sidelines of a panel discussion by Clothing Manufacturer’s Association of India (CMAI) at Bharat Tex 2024 held at Bharatmadapam, Pragati Maidan in Delhi.

“The stores will be opened across the country,” he added without getting into the specifics of the geographies the brand is focusing on. However, as per media reports, the omnichannel retailer is also looking at strengthening its foothold in important markets, including tier 2 and 3 cities.

“Most of the stores will be franchise-run,” added Vakharia, which aligns with the brand’s business model.

Spykar which sells denimwear, accessories and innerwear is currently present across 2250 points of sales, which includes more than 300 Spykar exclusive stores, large format retailers, and all major e-commerce platforms, as per its website.

The addition will take its store account close to 350 stores, a target the brand had set for FY 2021. However, the pandemic put brakes on its plans. Pre-pandemic, Spykar was planning to expand at the rate of 30-40 stores a month.

This financial year, the brand will once again pick up pace and focus on expansion expecting things to improve. “I think it (the slowdown) seems to be temporary and we’re hopeful that probably the second quarter should be much better,” Vakharia said.

Speaking about the emerging trends in fashion retail, he said “sustainability would be very important,” as well as slow fashion. Denim, being slow fashion, Spykar stands to benefit.

Established in 1992 Spykar has been a part of the Bagri family-promoted Metdist Group, since 2014. Based in the European Union, the Metdist group has interests in metals and diverse industries like fashion, technology, financial services, etc.

Latest News
RetailPTI -

India’s retail sector to more than double to $2 trillion in next decade: Report

Stores expansions continue to happen and with increasing urbanisation, there is more consumption expected to happen in tier 1-4...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In