Food & Beverage

Burger Singhs'website hacked by Pak hackers

Indiaretailing Bureau
The cyber attack comes as the aftereffect of a promo code by the company

New Delhi: Gurugram-based restaurant chain Burger Singh said its website was hacked on Tuesday by Pakistani hackers, the company said on Wednesday.

The company stated on X, formerly known as Twitter, that hackers not only breached but vandalized their website, leaving a digital graffiti wall on the same.

“It seems our digital doorstep got a surprise makeover on the 27th of February, 2024, thanks to a special visit from our not-so-friendly neighbourhood web wizards, Team Insane PK, straight out of Pakistan. And guess what? We weren’t the party of the year—Gujarat University got an invite too,” the company said in a press statement.

The company adds that the backstory to this attack could be the result of a cheeky promo called “Fpak20,” ring any bells?) that the company used recently offering discounts.

The promo code offered a 20% discount on all orders placed online in light of the airstrike on the Jaish terror camps, media reports said.

The culprits, a group known for their digital doodling on sites from Delhi Police to Mumbai Police and beyond, seem to have taken a particular interest in our humble burger domain. Their resume is impressive, in a ‘most wanted’ kind of way, and now, we’re the latest addition, the company added.

Latest News
