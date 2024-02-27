Godrej Appliances expects 20% growth in AC, refrigerator sales in summer season

The city-based company is the fourth largest air conditioner brand with 0.7 million units in sales and the fifth when it comes to refrigerators with 1.8 million sales in the country

New Delhi: Homegrown white goods major Godrej Appliances on Tuesday said it expects at least a 20% growth in sales of air conditioners and refrigerators during the summer season.

“We expect the summer to be scorching this year after an extended winter and this should help us clock at least a 20% uptick in volume for both ACs and refrigerators.

“Last year, our AC sales more than doubled,” Kamal Nandi, executive vice president and business head at Godrej Appliances told PTI here on Tuesday.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of its new range of wood-finish and nature-inspired refrigerators and air conditioners.

Nandi said he expects at least 10% of incremental volumes to come in from these new products which will command a 5% premium over its existing products.

While its ACs (Air Conditioners) are priced at Rs 35,000-45,000 depending on the tonnage, its refrigerators are priced in the Rs 25,000-35,000 range depending on the volume capacity.

The new range of products will be manufactured at its Shirwal plant near Pune.

Nandi ruled out any fresh capital expenditure shortly saying they have more than enough installed capacity.

Currently, the company has an annual capacity for 1 million washing machines, 3.6 million refrigerators and 1 million ACs.