Register Now
REGISTER NOW
Google News
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

D2C footwear brand Fausto makes foray into UAE market through Amazon

PTI
By PTI
56
0
Source: fausto.in
Must Read
PTI
PTI

The company will focus on men’s ethnic and formal wear as part of its growth strategy in the new market

Mumbai: D2C online footwear brand Fausto on Monday announced its entry into the UAE market through e-commerce giant Amazon with the introduction of a plus-size collection tailored to the preferences of UAE customers.

The company said it will focus on men’s ethnic and formal wear as part of its growth strategy in the new market.

This strategic move marks Fausto’s commitment to global growth and to offer premium footwear options to diverse audiences worldwide, the company said.

The expansion into the UAE represents the first phase of its broader international expansion strategy, it said and added that the company has set goals to achieve 10 per cent of its total revenue by the next financial year.

Fausto’s said its decision to enter the UAE market via Amazon.ae is based on a deep understanding of the evolving online retail landscape in the region.

The UAE market exhibits a burgeoning demand for quality footwear, coupled with a growing trend towards online shopping, especially post-pandemic, it said.

Noting that the company recognises this transition as an opportunity to introduce its offerings to UAE consumers, the company said it aims to carve a distinctive niche in the UAE market with a diverse range of footwear options tailored to the specific preferences of the region.

Latest News
Real Estate / Shopping CentresPTI -

Bharti Realty to build 17 million sq. ft. of office, retail space in Delhi

The company has started construction of 6.5 million sq. ft. of commercial space, of which 3.5 million sq. ft....

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In