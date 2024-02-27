Chumbak opens new store in Gurugram 

The new Chumbak store is located at Good Earth City Centre Mall, the release added

New Delhi: Bengaluru-based Home decor brand Chumbak has opened a new store in Gurugram, a release by the company said on Monday.

The new Chumbak store is located at Good Earth City Centre Mall, Vikas Marg, Pocket H, Nirvana Country, Sector 50, Gurugram, Fatehpur, Haryana, the release added.

“We are excited to expand in Gurgaon to cater to our growing Chumbak community in the city. Like every Chumbak store, the store will bring to its shoppers all things that make them smile from souvenirs, homeware, and accessories to stuff they would love to gift,” said Shubhra Chadda, co-founder & director of product & design, Chumbak.

The brand is offering shoppers an exclusive launch offer of 20% off for one month. The new store in Gurgaon will offer art-deco pieces and souvenirs.

The company has a presence in cities like Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Calicut, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nashik, Noida and Pune with over 30 stores as per the details of its official website.

Chumbak was acquired by Goat Brands in January 2023. Goat Brands Labs owns a host of direct-to-home or D2C brands.

The brand offers India-themed collectables, décor, art deco showpieces, dinnerware, kitchen accessories, mindfully designed furnishings, and an array of other functional designer lifestyle products that are bright and unique, with undeterred attention to detail and design.

It last raised a series D funding of $10.1 million as per the details from the official LinkedIn handle.