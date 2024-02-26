Pee Safe signs MoU with the Indian Navy, NWWA

The collaboration aims to offer wellness products to serving women personnel

New Delhi: Gurugram-based personal hygiene and wellness brands Pee Safe has collaborated with the Indian Navy and Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA) to offer products for women’s hygiene to the serving women personnel, a release by the company said on Monday.

This collaboration is part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was signed by the Indian Navy and NWWA with Pee Safe as part of the former’s wellness initiative for ‘Women in White, the release added.

On the occasion of the 38th NWWA Diwas, Pee Safe kits were presented to all women officers and Agniveers posted in Delhi and the same is planned to be distributed in all commands. The kit consists of a Menstrual Cup, a Sterilizing Container, a Menstrual Cup Steam Sterilizer and a Menstrual Cup Wash.

“Pee Safe considers it a great honour to provide essential feminine hygiene products to the Indian Naval Fraternity. Their dedication and hard work in their incredibly important roles are truly inspiring to us. Our commitment to supporting their well-being remains unwavering, as we strive to ensure that they receive the comfort and care they deserve while focusing on their vital work throughout their menstrual cycle, said Vikas Bagaria, founder, Pee Safe.

Founded in 2017 by Srijana Bagaria and Vikas Bagaria, Pee Safe has been focused on providing women with solutions to their everyday problems. Products are available in upwards of 20,000 retail counters across 100+ cities in India. Pee Safe also exports to 22 countries along with a presence in all major e-commerce marketplaces, apart from their website.

They have served over 6 million customers (with over 7,00,000 registered customers on their website). The company last raised a series B funding of $3 million according to its official LinkedIn handle.