Madras Mandi to open 20 new stores in Chennai

Indiaretailing Bureau
It is aiming for a presence in every neighbourhood and eventually expanding to tier 2 cities in the South

Bengaluru: Fresh produce brand Madras Mandi is planning to launch 20 new stores in Chennai  by the end of 2024, the company said in a press release on Monday. The move is part of a broader strategy to enhance accessibility to farm-fresh goods and engage more deeply with local communities.

“Our expansion in Chennai is not just about opening new stores; it’s about embedding ourselves in the fabric of each locality, offering a tailored experience that meets the specific needs of our customers,” said Prashanth Vasan, chief executive officer of Madras Mandi.

Madras Mandi’s user base has exceeded 5 lakh and it has completed 5 lakh orders. The brand’s vision for the next five years includes a commitment to quality, sustainability, and minimising waste. It is aiming for a presence in every neighbourhood and eventually expanding to tier 2 cities in the South, release added.

Founded in 2020 under the umbrella of Shri Annamalai Agro Products Pvt. Ltd., Madras Mandi has grown its family to include over 1000 farmers, collaborating to provide essential supplies to partners and companies such as Nissan. With a repertoire of over 250 varieties of fresh produce, it guarantees doorstep delivery within a 12 hours of harvesting.

