IGP launches its first retail store in Mumbai

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
Bengaluru: Multi-category gifting platform IGP has unveiled its first-ever retail store in Mumbai located at Bandra West, the company said in a press release on Monday. It also plans to launch two additional stores in Breach Candy and Vashi, Navi Mumbai within the next month. 

The store showcases IGP’s array of offerings, including fresh flowers, gourmet foods and personalised gift hampers among others. 

“Launching our first experiential retail store in Mumbai marks a pivotal moment for IGP. We’re excited to provide our customers with a space where they can physically discover our diverse range of offerings. This milestone reflects our commitment to innovation and elevating the user’s gifting experience,” said Tarun Joshi, founder of IGP

The gifting retailer will soon launch other retail stores across the country, the release added.

Headquartered in Mumbai, IGP has a large delivery network consisting of 3 mother warehouses, and over 50 dark stores.

The brand has a global footprint with customers spanning over 100 countries and more than 1000 cities in India. It has a team of over 1100 employees across its offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Pune, Singapore, Dubai, and California. 

