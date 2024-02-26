Register Now
Outdoor clothing brand Gokyo debuts in NCR

By Indiaretailing Bureau
The newly opened Gokyo store is located in the Gulshan ONE29 mall

New Delhi: Mumbai-based outdoor clothing brand Gokyo has opened a new store in Noida, a release by the company said on Monday.

This marks the brand’s expansion into the North region including the NCR. The new store is located in the Gulshan ONE29 mall, the release added.

The new Gokyo store offers a collection of outdoor clothing and gear, specially curated to meet the adventurers’ diverse needs. With the Explorer Series, Alpine Series, and Sherpa Series, Gokyo has a wide range of products for beginners, intermediate and expert adventurers.

“It excites us all at Gokyo to introduce our successful range of high-quality outdoor clothing and gear to Northern India with our new store in Noida. Through our presence in the Gulshan ONE29 mall, we look forward to inspiring and equipping more adventure enthusiasts to explore the extremes with functionality and style,” said Venkatesh Maheshwari, Co-Founder, Gokyo.

The brand as of now has another store in Malad, Mumbai.

