Wearables brand Boult partners with Dikazo Solutions to enhance foothold in South

Bengaluru: Wearables brand Boult has partnered with Dikazo Solutions Pvt. Ltd., an e-commerce platform-based organisation headquartered in Hyderabad, to enhance Boult’s market foothold in South India, the companies said in a joint press release on Friday.

Dikazo will be the exclusive partner for Boult in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, responsible for spearheading the distribution of products.

“We are excited to announce our expansion into Andhra Pradesh and Telangana through our partnership with Dikazo Solutions. As we continue to strive to enhance our omni-channel presence, this move represents our ongoing efforts to expand our retail footprint across India, in addition to our existing presence in the global markets,” said Varun Gupta, co-founder of Boult.

“We are excited to work closely with Boult to ensure that their innovative wearables technology reaches every corner of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. We look forward to a successful collaboration that brings Boult’s exceptional products closer to our customers,” said Mohammed Iqbal, business Director at Dikazo.

Today, Boult has over 5000 stores including COCO (company-owned company-operated) and franchises across the country. The brand is present in the US and UK and recently entered Nepal.

“Our objective for 2024, is to make sure that Boult products reach each and every corner of the country in sync with our international retail expansion plans. By the end of calendar year 2024 we are aiming for a market share of 15% in the first quarter within India,” added Shantanu Singh, head of offline sales and distribution at Boult.

Founded in 2017 by Gupta brothers, Boult is a consumer electronic brand that designs and manufactures audio and wearables products. The brand’s product portfolio includes headphones, speakers, smartwatches and more.