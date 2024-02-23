Victoria’s Secret opens new stores in Gurugram and Mumbai

The new Victoria’s Secret stores are located at Ambience Mall, Gurugram, and Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla, Mumbai

New Delhi: American speciality retailer Victoria’s Secret has opened new stores in Gurugram and Mumbai, a release by the company said.

The new stores are opened at Ambience Mall, Gurugram, and Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla, Mumbai.

The brand is introducing the “Store of the Future” concept to deliver an engaging shopping experience, the release added. Both the new stores carry the full range of Victoria’s Secret beauty products and accessories, featuring the newly launched Bare Rose collection.

“These additions align seamlessly with our vision of offering unparalleled luxury and style to our customers. As we continue to grow and strengthen our presence, we look forward to creating immersive shopping experiences that showcase the iconic allure of Victoria’s Secret. This expansion is a testament to our dedication to curating diverse, trendsetting collections that resonate with the dynamic tastes of our patrons across the country,” said Tushar Ved, President of Apparel Group India.

Victoria’s Secret entered the Indian market in 2021 through its partnership with Apparel Group India. Initially, the global chain established its presence in India with an e-commerce platform, offering a range of products including fragrances, beauty, and personal care items.

Victoria’s Secret opened over four stores in the third quarter of the Financial Year (FY) 2023-24 which include two in Pune, one each in Hyderabad and Bengaluru according to IndiaRetailing Insights data. In addition, it opened its first beauty store in Mumbai last month.

In 2022, Victoria’s Secret expanded its reach in India by opening its first physical store at Palladium Mall in Mumbai. Following this, another store was inaugurated at Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. Continuing its expansion, the brand launched its inaugural store in Pune at Phoenix Mall of the Millennium in November 2023.

Founded in 1977 by brothers Roy and Gaye Raymond, Victoria’s Secret has grown into a prominent American lingerie, clothing, and beauty retailer. The company now operates globally with around 1,360 retail stores situated in 70 countries, according to its official website.

With a vast network of over 2,025 stores across more than 14 countries, Apparel Group represents and markets over 80 brands, including well-known names like Beverly Hills Polo Club, Bath & Body Works, Tim Hortons, Tommy Hilfiger, Nine West, Call it Spring, Charles & Keith, Inglot, La Senza, and R&B Fashion.