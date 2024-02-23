Stovekraft reaches 150-store milestone

The 150th Stovekraft store is located at Jayanagar, Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Kitchenware brand Stovekraft Ltd. has reached the milestone of 150 stores with the launch of its latest store in Bengaluru located at Jayanagar, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

“We are thrilled at expanding the reach of our range of kitchen essentials closer to consumers across cities in both metro and non-metro areas. Through this effort, our focus is to create numerous job opportunities, support local talent, and contribute to the overall economic growth,” said Rajendra Gandhi, managing director, Stovekraft Ltd.

After launching its retail operations in June 2022, the company grew its presence, reaching 100 stores by September 2023. Over the subsequent five months, it further expanded its retail footprint by 50 additional stores.

Stovekraft stores offer over 1,000 products including gas stoves, chimneys, pressure cookers, cookware, and many small domestic appliances.

The retailer has been consistent with initiatives to provide skill development to women, who form 80% of its 350-strong workforce. The company had earlier rolled out a franchisee opportunity for women with zero capex investment. and more than 500 women entrepreneurs applied for the opportunity.

Stovekraft was established in 1994 by Rajendra J Gandhi. Currently, it offers over 600 products under Pigeon, Gilma, Black & Decker, and Pigeon LED. The company is now present across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and New Delhi.

With a turnover of Rs. 1000 crore, its presence spans the nation through 600 distributors, more than 75,000 retail touchpoints, over 150 company-owned retail stores, and 60 exclusive GILMA stores. Stovekraft’s global footprint encompasses 14 countries, including the USA, Middle East, and Africa, serving clients like Walmart and Big Lots.