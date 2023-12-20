Portuguese accessories brand Parfois enters India via Myntra

The brand will offer over 250 options of handbags, totes and slings to begin with, at an average selling price of Rs 2,000

Bengaluru: Portuguese fashion accessories brand Parfois has marked its foray into the Indian market in its partnership with Myntra, the e-commerce marketplace said in a press release on Tuesday.

“We are thrilled to introduce Parfois to our customers, and thus further enhancing the appeal of our international brands’ portfolio, especially as we ramp up our global accessories segment,” said Jayanti Ganguly, vice president – business at Myntra.

The brand will also leverage Myntra’s on-app channels in tandem with Myntra’s social media and social commerce offerings. Customers will also be provided with benefits like a flat 20% price reduction as a part of the brand’s launch offers.

Parfois was founded in 1994 by Manuela Medeiros and it specialises in bags, shoes, apparel, and accessories like jewellery, sunglasses, scarves, hats, and gloves, among others.

“From Parfois, we are very excited to launch our brand in one of the most important markets, India. The opportunity to build Parfois globally is one of the most important steps for our growth in international markets,” said Susana Sánchez, chief executive officer of Parfois.

“We hope that with Myntra as our partner, that opportunity will likely turn into an amazing experience for having new customers and opening new regions around the world,” Sánchez added.

The brand has been growing since 2010 and in 2019, the brand reached a milestone of 1,000 stores. Today, it is present in around over 70 countries.

Bengaluru-based Myntra currently offers over 23 lakh styles from more than 6,000 domestic and international brands, spanning across categories like fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, including home, luggage, travel and accessories, watches and wearables.