Uniqlo opens store at The Mall of Faridabad

The new Uniqlo store is the Japanese retailer’s first in Faridabad, 8th in Delhi NCR and 13th in India

New Delhi: Japanese global apparel retailer Uniqlo today opened its first store in Faridabad. Located at the newly-opened The Mall of Faridabad, is the brand’s 8th store in Delhi NCR, and 13th store in India.

“The opening of this new store rounds up a big year for Uniqlo in India, in which we have also opened our first Highway Store in Zirakpur, as well as our first-ever stores in Mumbai,” said Tomohiko Sei, Chief Executive Officer, Uniqlo India.

“Everywhere we have opened stores in India, we have been delighted to receive a warm welcome from customers,” he added.

Prior to the official opening of the store, a ribbon-cutting ceremony took place in front of a line of enthusiastic customers.

The new Faridabad store will offer the entire range of Uniqlo Fall/Winter products including Ultra Light Down, HEATTECH, and Recycled Fleece garments, as well as products featuring premium fabrics such as souffle yarn, lambswool, and merino.

At the store, customers can also find other essential items from Uniqlo such as Easy-Care Rayon, AIRism T-shirts, denims, fine cloth shirts, and Smart Ankle Pants. The lineup will also include the special Uniqlo and KAWS collaboration UT Graphic T-shirt collection.

To celebrate the opening, Uniqlo is offering a series of special promotions such as limited offers on its popular core items like Souffle Yarn Long Sleeve High Neck Sweaters, HEATTECH Ultra Warm Thermals, Ultra Light Down Parka, Flannel Shirts, and more. The first hundred customers will receive a free Round Mini Shoulder Bag (Corduroy) with every purchase. Customers will also receive a discount of Rs1,000 on purchases of Rs 6,000 and above.

Additionally, all customers with purchases of Rs 6,000 and above will receive a custom Tiffin Bag (while stocks last). Upon downloading the Uniqlo App, customers will be able to avail special offers; they also stand a chance to win assured prizes at the Lucky Draw.

Speaking about the new store Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group said, “With the launch of the first Uniqlo store in Faridabad, we aim to elevate the city’s fashion ethos and cater to the discerning tastes of fashion enthusiasts.”

Uniqlo is a brand of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., a leading Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. Uniqlo is the largest of eight brands in the Fast Retailing Group, the others being GU, Theory, PLST, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam, J Brand and Helmut Lang.

Uniqlo continues to open large-scale stores in some of the world’s most important cities and locations. Today, the company has more than 2,400 Uniqlo stores across the world, including Japan, Asia, Europe and North America. The total number of stores across Fast Retailing’s brands is now close to 3,600.