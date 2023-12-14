Reliance Brands opens first Manish Malhotra flagship store in Dubai

Located at The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, the new Manish Malhotra store by Reliance Brands Ltd. is spread across 5000 sq. ft. of retail space

Bengaluru: Indian luxury brand Manish Malhotra has launched its first global flagship store in Dubai, wrote Reliance Brands Ltd (RBL), a part of the retail arm of Reliance Industries on social media on Thursday. The store is located at the fashion avenue of The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai.

“Manish Malhotra globalises Indian fashion with the opening of his first global flagship store in Dubai marking a proud moment for Indian couture,” the company said in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new outlet.

Spanning over 5,000 sq. ft. of retail space, the interior of the ivory palatial store represents Indian tradition and rich craftsmanship.

“Every corner of the store represents the essence of India. From the timeless chikankari of mijwan, the artisanal threads of Kashmir, the fine craftsmanship of zardosi and his signatory sequins from the artisans across the country in addition to bringing his high jewellery line, together amalgamates “the India story” in his signature glamorous style,” the post added.

In October 2021, RBL signed a definitive agreement to invest in Manish Malhotra for a 40% stake which marks the first external investment for the Indian designer’s brand

Since its launch in 2005, the luxury retail brand Manish Malhotra has expanded its footprint, boasting four flagship stores strategically located in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Hyderabad.

Reliance Brands is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd and it began operations in 2007 with a mandate to launch and build global brands in luxury to premium segments across fashion and lifestyle.

The company has forged long-term exclusive partnerships across multiple sectors with global and Indian brands such as Ritu Kumar, Bottega Veneta, Tiffany & Co., Valentino, Versace, Rahul Mishra, Armani, Balenciaga, Boss, and Zegna among others.

With a portfolio of more than 90 brands, the retail giant operates over 900 stores and over 1249 shop-in shops, all powered by an omnichannel presence.