The Good Glamm joins ONDC Network 

Through ONDC, Good Glamm Group aims to enrich its revenue opportunity by 50% and reach 100% more consumers

New Delhi: Content-to-commerce company The Good Glamm Group has announced its onboarding onto the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) as a direct seller, a joint release stated on Tuesday.

This strategic move marks a significant expansion of the Good Glamm Group’s presence in India’s dynamic digital commerce landscape, the release added.

“As ONDC Network aims to create a transparent e-commerce ecosystem creating equal opportunities for all, we are happy to see the Good Glamm Group get on board. The Good Glamm Group can now reach a wider customer base nationwide while offering expanded choices for buyers on the Network,” said T Koshy, MD and CEO, ONDC.

“We are excited to be a part of the ONDC Network, which represents a significant step forward in the digital commerce landscape of India. This collaboration aligns with The Good Glamm Group’s vision to provide consumers with top-quality beauty and personal care products and offers an excellent opportunity to reach a wider audience. We look forward to leveraging the ONDC Network’s capabilities to enhance our digital reach and provide an exceptional shopping experience to our customers,” said Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Good Brands Co., Good Glamm Group.

The Group aims to create multiple consumer touchpoints through innovations and further expand The Good Glamm Group’s brand division which includes The Good Brand Co’s portfolio brands — MyGlamm, St.Botanica, Organic Harvest, Sirona Hygiene, and The Moms Co. Moreover, with more exciting brands currently in the pipeline for integration with ONDC, the group is poised to extend its reach and offerings within the Network, promising even greater diversity and value to consumers.

Founded in September 2021, the Good Glamm Group is a D2C beauty unicorn. It is backed by marquee investors such as Warburg Pincus, Prosus Ventures, L’Occitane, Bessemer Venture Partners, Accel, Amazon, Stride Ventures, Trifecta Capital, Ascent Capital, Alteria Capital, Tano Capital, and the Mankekar Family Office.