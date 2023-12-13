Google News
Ice cream brand Zimero to launch retail stores in Bengaluru

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
The company also plans to expand its reach by launching online deliveries in Hyderabad in January 2024

Bengaluru: Ice cream brand Zimero is planning to expand its retail presence in 2014 with the launch of new retail stores in Bengaluru by the coming summer, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

In addition, Zimero also plans to expand its reach by launching online deliveries in Hyderabad and Mumbai in January 2024.

“At Zimero, we are passionate about redefining the ice cream experience. We are really excited to unveil our creations to Hyderabad and Bengaluru. We know that our dedication to using only natural ingredients will appeal to the discriminating palates of these globally connected cities,” said Shuchi Jain, founder of Zimero.

Established in December 2022, the ice cream retailer presently conducts online sales through partnerships with Zomato and Swiggy, serving customers in Bengaluru and Delhi NCR.

