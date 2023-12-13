GKB Opticals reopens revamped flagship stores in Kolkata

The refurbished GKB Opticals stores were inaugurated by Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta



New Delhi: Optical retail chain GKB Opticals has re-launched two of its luxury stores in Kolkata, one at Gurusaday Road and the other at Quest Mall, the company announced in a release on Wednesday.

The refurbished stores were inaugurated by Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta in the presence of Priyanka Gupta, Director of Brands-GKB Opticals.

Spread across 1300 sq. ft., GKB Opticals’ store at Gurusaday Road spans two storeys and has an elevator. It has an experiential section called ‘Colour Your Mood’ where customers can try GKB Opticals’ range of tinted lenses. The section offers customisation of lenses to suit the desired frame.

The Quest Mall store has been revamped to utilize the space better and offer improved in-store aesthetics.

Both stores offer warm ambient lighting and comfortable seating and are operated by trained professionals.

The refurbished stores will showcase an exclusively hand-picked product range.

“With an illustrated legacy of over 60 years, we have closely observed the buying habits and promptly responded whenever there has been a shift,” Priyanka Gupta, director of Brands at GKB Opticals said.

“From carefully curated product catalogues to soothing interiors, both the stores have been revamped to serve our clientele better and with enhanced precision through upgraded facilities,” she added.

Founded by Brijendra Kumar Gupta, GKB Opticals’ started with a store back in 1968 at Gariahat, Kolkata. With over 85 stores all over India, ISO-certified GKB Opticals has over 1 million patrons.