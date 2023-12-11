Victoria’s Secret launches first store in South India

Located at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru, the new outlet is the retailer’s fourth store in India

Bengaluru: American intimate speciality retailer Victoria’s Secret has launched its first store in South Asia, an industry official wrote on social media on Thursday. Located at the Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru, the new outlet is the retailer’s fourth store in India.

“We’re overjoyed to unveil the very first Victoria’s Secret store in South India, right here at Phoenix Mall of Asia,” said Tanul Bheda, general manager – leasing at Phoenix Mall of Asia, in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new store.

Victoria’s Secret operates in the Indian market through its partner Apparel Group India. In 2021, the global chain made its debut in India through its e-commerce platform victoriassecret.in., offering fragrances, beauty and personal care products.

In 2022, it marked its physical presence in the country with the inauguration of its flagship store at Palladium Mall in Mumbai, and subsequently, another store at Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. Recently, the brand launched its first store in Pune at Phoenix Mall of the Millenium, in November 2023.

American lingerie, clothing, and beauty retailer Victoria’s Secret was founded in 1977 by brothers Roy and Gaye Raymond. Today, the company boasts a global presence with approximately 1,360 retail stores located in 70 countries, as per its official website.

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail giant based in Dubai, UAE. The company has over 2,025 stores across more than 14 countries and markets more than 80 brands including global brands such as Beverly Hills Polo Club, Bath & Body Works, Tim Hortons, Tommy Hilfiger, Nine West, Call it Spring, Charles & Keith, Inglot, La Senza and R&B Fashion.