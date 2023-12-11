Curtain Raiser: Internet Commerce Summit 2023

Internet Commerce Summit (ICS) 2023 is set to offer a unique platform for e-commerce companies to discuss scale and achieve their business ambitions

New Delhi: The sixth edition of the much-awaited Internet Commerce Summit by the IMAGES Group is set to take place on 12 December at The Conrad in Bengaluru.

The summit is set to offer a unique opportunity to help e-commerce companies scale and achieve their ambitions in India and across the corners of the Middle East and beyond.

The Internet Commerce Summit 2023 will act as the compass for businesses venturing into the digital realm, providing a platform to build digital identities, create ecosystems, and gain expertise in cross-border e-commerce.

Who will attend

The summit will be attended by leaders and other stakeholders from diverse sectors such as Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), quick service restaurants (QSR) and, Government, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Travel and Hospitality, Telecom & Utilities, Media and entertainment, and Beauty & Wellness.

Agenda

Beginning with an inaugural session titled ‘Digital CEOs Click on the Future Button,’ the Summit has a power-packed agenda with sessions designed to unravel the intricacies of e-commerce, covering building blocks to digital transactions, D2C brand growth, and the transformative fusion of online gaming and e-commerce.

Key sessions include:

Building Blocks of E-commerce: A phased approach to succeed in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

Money Talks!: Digital Transactions Translated for Tomorrow.

Playbook For Growing D2C Brands: Strategies for success in e-commerce.

Digital Thought Leadership: Game-changing e-commerce customer strategies.

COD’s Relevance in Indian E-commerce: Is it still Pivotal?

E-commerce Logistics: Trends and Innovations shaping the future.

Leveraging SEO for E-commerce: Unlocking the potential of online visibility.

Transformative Fusion: Online gaming and e-commerce creating a new frontier.

Speaker lineup

The Internet Commerce Summit boasts a stellar lineup of over 100 speakers and visionaries from top companies, startups, and research institutions. Among the luminaries are Arpan Biswas, AVP – Marketing, AJIO; Ashmeer M Sayyed, Chief Retail Officer, DaMENSCH; Ritu Agarwal, Chief Digital Officer, Soch Apparels; Neelima Burra, Marketing & Strategy Transformation Head, Luminous Power Technologies; and many more. These industry trailblazers will provide invaluable perspectives on the present and future of e-commerce.

In its evolution over the last five editions, the Internet Commerce Summit (ICS) has blossomed into an unparalleled collaborative haven for tech virtuous, digital trailblazers, and Internet commerce visionaries. This year, ICS is centre stage, spotlighting the game-changing influence of eCommerce and its monumental role in propelling India towards growth, while empowering the rich tapestry of its diverse digital commerce landscape.