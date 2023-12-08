Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Arrow opens store at the Phoenix Mall of Asia

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
1
0
The new Arrow store at Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The 1,400 sq. ft. Arrow store is an important step in the brand’s robust expansion in high-growth markets

New Delhi: Arrow, the professional menswear brand from Arvind Fashions Limited, has opened its latest store at the Phoenix all of Asia, the brand announced on Friday.

The 1,400 sq. ft. store is an important step in the brand’s robust expansion in high-growth markets.

The new Arrow store offers a curated selection of menswear including suits, blazers and casual wear from its Arrow Sports range that includes polos and chinos, and Arrow New York, which includes modern workwear and casual wear.

“We are delighted to announce the opening of our newest store in the vibrant city of Bangalore. The Mall of Asia provides the perfect backdrop for Arrow’s commitment to offering the finest in menswear,” Anand Aiyer, CEO of Arrow said.

The store also offers the latest from its Fall – Winter 23 Collection, including formal wear like Autopress shirts which are wrinkle-free, Autoflex trousers known for their flexible waistband.

A well-known international menswear brand, Arrow has been instrumental in shaping menswear since 1851. It was launched in India in 1993. Arrow currently has over 200 exclusive stores and is available in over 1000 multi-brand outlets in 109 cities across India.

Latest News
Finance & FundingPTI -

Pencil-maker Doms sets Rs 750-790 price band for Rs 1,200 crore IPO

This offer also includes a reservation of shares aggregating up to Rs 5 crore for subscription by eligible employees...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In