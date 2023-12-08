Arrow opens store at the Phoenix Mall of Asia

The 1,400 sq. ft. Arrow store is an important step in the brand’s robust expansion in high-growth markets

New Delhi: Arrow, the professional menswear brand from Arvind Fashions Limited, has opened its latest store at the Phoenix all of Asia, the brand announced on Friday.

The new Arrow store offers a curated selection of menswear including suits, blazers and casual wear from its Arrow Sports range that includes polos and chinos, and Arrow New York, which includes modern workwear and casual wear.

“We are delighted to announce the opening of our newest store in the vibrant city of Bangalore. The Mall of Asia provides the perfect backdrop for Arrow’s commitment to offering the finest in menswear,” Anand Aiyer, CEO of Arrow said.

The store also offers the latest from its Fall – Winter 23 Collection, including formal wear like Autopress shirts which are wrinkle-free, Autoflex trousers known for their flexible waistband.

A well-known international menswear brand, Arrow has been instrumental in shaping menswear since 1851. It was launched in India in 1993. Arrow currently has over 200 exclusive stores and is available in over 1000 multi-brand outlets in 109 cities across India.