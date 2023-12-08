Google News
Allcargo Gati appoints Sandeep Kulkarni as COO

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

As the COO, he will be responsible for formulating strategic planning, leading cross-functional operations, and managing key supply chain stakeholders

New Delhi: Premier express distribution and supply chain firm Allcargo Gati Ltd on Friday said it has appointed Sandeep Kulkarni as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

As the COO, he will be responsible for formulating strategic planning, leading cross-functional operations, and managing key supply chain stakeholders, among others, the company said.

Sandeep brings more than two decades of diversified leadership experience in industries such as retail, E-commerce, logistics and supply chain management. Before joining Allcargo Gati, he worked with Tata Cliq as Chief Supply Chain officer.

The company’s express business is housed under Gati Express and Supply Chain Pvt Ltd (GESCPL).

Kulkarni will report to GESCPL MD and CEO.

Before joining Allcargo Gati, he worked with Tata Cliq as Chief Supply Chain officer.

An MBA from Nanyang Business School, Singapore, Sandeep had previously worked in leadership roles in companies like L&T, Amazon and Jio Mart. He had also served in the Indian Navy as Lieutenant Commander (Operations, Planning, and Project Management).

(With PTI inputs)

