Audio consultancy app VoiceClub secures $700K in seed funding

Image Credit: VoiceClub
The VoiceClub app has over 8 lakh downloads and boasts a user base of around 30,000 paid subscribers

New Delhi: On-demand audio consultancy platform VoiceClub has secured $700K in a seed funding round, a release by the company stated on Wednesday.

The funding round will be led by Better Capital, with substantial contributions from TDV Partners, Blume Founders Fund, Sunn91, Astir Ventures, and notable angel investors, including founders of Kutumb, Dhan, PagarBook, Flobiz, Khatabook, and more.

With the injection of funds, the company to catalyze product development and strategic expansion. Furthermore, it is expected to strengthen user experience, and service offerings and scale the impact.

“VoiceClub is not just an app; it’s a transformative movement in how Bharat searches for and obtains guidance,” said Azhar Rabbani, co-founder, VoiceClub.

“Our mission is to empower every individual with immediate access to reliable and trustworthy audio consultancy in a wide range of fields that can transform lives, businesses and communities,” added Rabbani.

Launched in January 2023 by Ayush Singh, Md Wasim Ali, and Azhar Rabbani VoiceClub offers on-demand audio consulting services in different categories like Astrology, Love, Legal, and more.

The app has garnered over 8 lakh downloads and boasts a user base of around 30,000 paid subscribers.

It currently boasts an Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $300K and aims to achieve $2 million in the next 12-18 months.

