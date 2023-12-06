Shoppers Stop’s value format Intune opens outlet in Vijayawada

Located at Trendset Mall, the new store is the 7th outlet of Intune in India

Bengaluru: Department store chain Shoppers Stop has opened the latest outlet of its value fashion format Intune in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, a company official wrote on social media on Sunday. Located at Trendset Mall, it is the seventh Intune outlet in the country.

“After a brief break, we are back with store 7 – this time in a new city. Trendset Mall, Vijayawada – welcome to the fast-growing family that Intune now is!

We are ever eager to listen to you and to make us better for you,” said Devang Parikh, business head of Intune in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new store.

Intune caters to young families with clothing and accessories at an affordable price starting as low as Rs 199.

The format debuted in June with two stores in Hyderabad and a store in Mumbai on a trial basis. It plans to open about two dozen Intune outlets in the current fiscal year ending March 2024, according to a previous press release.

The competition in the value segment in the country is intensifying with large corporates like Reliance Retail entering the market. The sector is currently dominated by Tata-owned Zudio and Landmark-owned Max.

IndiaRetailing reported that encouraged by the success of Zudio, the Tata Group is planning to add around 130 stores this calendar year to its 350 stores, taking the store count to slightly shy of 500. Read more about it here.

Shoppers Stop Ltd. was established in 1991 and currently has more than 102 department stores in 52 cities, 7 premium home concept stores under the name Home Stop, 89 speciality beauty stores including M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Jo Malone, Too Faced, SS Beauty, 22 airport doors and 7 Intune stores occupying a total area of 3.9 million sq. ft.