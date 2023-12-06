Jewellery brand Flourish by Gunjan Jain launches first store in Mumbai

The new store is spread across 450 sq. ft. and is located at Waterfield Road in Bandra

Bengaluru: Demi-fine jewellery brand Flourish by Gunjan Jain has entered Mumbai with its first retail store named House of Flourish, located at Bandra’s Waterfield Road, the retailer said in a press release on Tuesday.

Spread across 450 sq. ft. the new store will display a range of jewellery pieces set in 18k gold and sterling Silver that are hand-crafted with precision using synthetic emeralds, solitaires, cubic zirconia, Swarovski stones and moissanites, all sourced internationally.

The products are priced between Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,50,000.

“We are excited to introduce the people of Mumbai to our exquisite demi-fine jewellery that blends luxury and affordability. Our Bandra store is designed to cater to free-spirited, well-travelled sophisticated women/customers who never compromise on quality in their quest for elegance,” said Gunjan Jain founder of Flourish by Gunjan Jain.

“In our Bandra store, where every shade of blue dances with the purity of white, creating an ambience that whispers luxury and royalty. For those wondering, ‘Why Blue?’ Our store is themed to reflect gender neutrality. We are open to anyone who likes to define their style without boundaries – men, women and children alike.” Jain added.

Flourish by Gunjan Jain was founded in 2021 and it launched its premier store in Kolkata in 2022. Beyond physical stores, the brand extends its reach through its official website. Looking ahead, the brand has set its sights on international expansion, with plans to launch in global markets starting next year.