Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Latest News

FedEx Express sets up tech hub in Hyderabad, invests $100 million in facility

PTI
By PTI
6
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

Envisioned as a hub for technological and digital innovation, the facility is aligned with the Telangana government’s strategic emphasis on nurturing a thriving pool of tech talent

Mumbai: Global express transportation firm FedEx Express on Tuesday inaugurated its first tech hub — Advanced Capability Community (ACC) — in India (in Hyderabad) at an investment of $100 million.

Envisioned as a hub for technological and digital innovation, the facility is aligned with the Telangana government’s strategic emphasis on nurturing a thriving pool of tech talent, the company said in a statement.

In addition to boosting employment opportunities, it will also contribute to the development of new capabilities and meeting technological requirements of FedEx operations worldwide, it said.

“Marking a significant investment of $100 million in Hyderabad’s economic landscape, FedEx Express inaugurated its first Advanced Capability Community (ACC) in Hyderabad on Tuesday,” the company said in the statement.

“This investment in talent and innovation is part of our broader plan to drive excellence and deliver unparalleled smart logistics solutions worldwide,” FedEx Corporation president and chief executive officer Raj Subramaniam said.

The facility becomes a pivotal step in the company’s global strategy, initiating a network of such communities worldwide, the company said.

Besides, the ACC further will fuel the FedEx growth and expansion and bring added value to the global supply chain ecosystem, it said.

“By leveraging an exceptional talent pool, we are accelerating digital transformation and delivering innovative solutions to our customers,” added Subramaniam.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleIndiaretailing Bureau -

Jewellery brand Flourish by Gunjan Jain launches first store in Mumbai

The new store is spread across 450 sq. ft. and is located at Waterfield Road in Bandra Bengaluru: Demi-fine jewellery brand...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In