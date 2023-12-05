Stovekraft opens first Pigeon brand outlet in Delhi

The new Stovekraft outlet covers an area of 610 sq. ft. and is the brand’s 125th outlet in the country

Bengaluru: Kitchen appliances brand Stovekraft has forayed into North India with the launch of its first exclusive brand outlet in Delhi, the company said in a press release on Tuesday. The new outlet covers an area of 610 sq. ft. and is located at Mayur Vihar, New Delhi.

The company plans to open five more exclusive stores across the Delhi-NCR market in the coming quarter.

“With the opening of our first store in North India, we are excited to continue our journey of offering reliable and innovative solutions to our customers,” said Rajendra Gandhi, managing director of Stovekraft.

The new store offers a range of products, including gas stoves, chimneys, pressure cookers, cookware, and many small domestic appliances.

“The opening of our 125th store in Delhi is a moment of pride for Stovekraft. We are thrilled to bring our innovative and reliable kitchen appliances to the discerning consumers of North India. This marks the beginning of our expansion plan in the region, and we aim to open approximately 5 more stores in the Delhi NCR region within the next 30 days,” said Mayank Gupta, chief growth officer at Stovekraft.

Stovekraft Ltd was established in 1994 by Rajendra J Gandhi. Currently, the brand offers over 600 products under Pigeon, Gilma, Black & Decker, and Pigeon LED.

With a turnover exceeding Rs. 1000 crore, its presence spans the nation through 25 super distributors, 300 distributors, and 61,000 dealers. Stovekraft’s global footprint encompasses more than 12 countries, including the USA, Middle East, and Africa, serving clients like Walmart and Big Lots.

Currently, the company has 125 exclusive retail outlets in India across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. Stovekraft also confirmed that it will have 150 stores before the end of December 2023, and plans to open another 150 stores in 2024.