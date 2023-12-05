Gifting brand Archies launches same-day delivery in Delhi-NCR

Customers can simply select the ‘same day’ delivery choice during the checkout process on the Archies website

New Delhi: Gifting brand Archies has announced the launch of same-day delivery services in Delhi-NCR, on Tuesday.

According to a company’s release, this initiative is set to redefine the gifting experience, offering customers the convenience of receiving their items on the same day of purchase.

The 42-year-old brand extends delivery services not only to its in-house products but also to a curated selection of third-party products enabling customers to give last-minute gifts.

“At Archies, we understand the importance of timely gestures, especially when it comes to expressing love and affection through gifts,” Varun Moolchandani, Executive Director, Archies

“Our same-day delivery service in Delhi NCR is a testament to our commitment to enhancing the customer experience. We believe this initiative will not only bring joy to our customers but also strengthen the emotional connections that our brand is built upon,” added Moolchandani.

To take advantage of this expedited delivery option, customers can simply select ‘same day’ delivery choice during the checkout process on the Archies website. Whether it’s a birthday surprise, anniversary celebration, or just a spontaneous expression of love, Archies ensures that your heartfelt gifts reach their destination promptly.

Archies has been in the gifting industry for over four decades, offering a diverse range of products. It has over 200 stores spread across India.