Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Latest NewsShopping Centres

Omaxe Chowk gets occupancy certificate, parking lot trail completed

PTI
By PTI
4
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

With the completion of the Omaxe Chowk parking lot trial run at Chandni Chowk by MCD, the possession process of the mall will commence soon after it receives the go-ahead

New Delhi: Retail space Omaxe Chowk at New Delhi’s iconic high street Chandni Chowk has received the ‘Occupancy Certificate (OC)’ from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), a release by Omaxe group stated on Monday.

It spans over 1.11 million square feet. The 5-storey parking can park more than 2100 vehicles, the release added.

With the completion of the shopping centre’s parking lot trial run by MCD, the possession process of the mall will commence soon after it receives the go-ahead.

“Developed on the PPP model with MCD, Omaxe Chowk will redefine the shopping and dining experience in the heart of Old Delhi,” said Jatin Goel, Executive Director, Omaxe Group.

“This project is a testament to the successful fusion of modern infrastructure with the historical charm of one of India’s oldest wholesale and retail markets,” added Goel.

Omaxe Chowk boasts premium shopping stores that are spread over 4 lakh sq. ft. of retail and atrium spaces. The project spreads over a vast 4.5 acres and will redefine the concept of a retail and food destination.

Omaxe Chowk’s unique feature is Dawatpur, a food court spread across 1 lakh sq. ft., with a seating capacity of 2,000.

Latest News
Beauty & WellnessIndiaretailing Bureau -

Salon brand Bodycraft reopens its flagship store in Bengaluru

The 5-storey space will offer hair care, personalised grooming, cosmetology, skin aesthetics, clinical treatments, nail care, and wellness Bengaluru: Salon...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In