Omaxe Chowk gets occupancy certificate, parking lot trail completed

With the completion of the Omaxe Chowk parking lot trial run at Chandni Chowk by MCD, the possession process of the mall will commence soon after it receives the go-ahead

New Delhi: Retail space Omaxe Chowk at New Delhi’s iconic high street Chandni Chowk has received the ‘Occupancy Certificate (OC)’ from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), a release by Omaxe group stated on Monday.

It spans over 1.11 million square feet. The 5-storey parking can park more than 2100 vehicles, the release added.

With the completion of the shopping centre’s parking lot trial run by MCD, the possession process of the mall will commence soon after it receives the go-ahead.

“Developed on the PPP model with MCD, Omaxe Chowk will redefine the shopping and dining experience in the heart of Old Delhi,” said Jatin Goel, Executive Director, Omaxe Group.

“This project is a testament to the successful fusion of modern infrastructure with the historical charm of one of India’s oldest wholesale and retail markets,” added Goel.

Omaxe Chowk boasts premium shopping stores that are spread over 4 lakh sq. ft. of retail and atrium spaces. The project spreads over a vast 4.5 acres and will redefine the concept of a retail and food destination.

Omaxe Chowk’s unique feature is Dawatpur, a food court spread across 1 lakh sq. ft., with a seating capacity of 2,000.