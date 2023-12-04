Nature’s Basket, Reliance Retail shine brightest at the 16th Coca-Cola Golden Spoon Awards

Nature’s Basket and Reliance Retail take home a cart full of trophies at the 16th Coca-Cola Golden Spoon Awards hosted at the India Food Forum 2023
New Delhi: Gourmet chain Nature’s Basket and various food formats of Reliance Retail shined bright at the at the 16th Coca-Cola Golden Spoon Awards hosted as part of the India Food Forum 2023, the India’s illustrious food B2B intelligence event by the IMAGES Group.
The awards ceremony spotlighted the significant milestones achieved by the sector through collaborative yet distinctive initiatives aimed at enhancing competencies when servicing customers. The evening acknowledged excellence by brands in numerous dimensions ranging from marketing and promotions to employee practices.
Sharing his thoughts on the 16th Coca-Cola Golden Spoon Awards, Nikhil Behl, CEO — Food Business, IMAGES Group, shared, “Indian retail and FMCG industry retailers are taking note of the shifting consumer landscape. The achievements of the evening stands as a testament to the collective drive of the industry towards further upliftment of operations and establishment of a sector, which reflects the elements of trust, determination and adaptability.”
The Awardees
Nature’s Basket won big at the ceremony taking home five awards across categories while Reliance Retail bagged big at the 16th Coca-Cola Golden Spoon Awards.
IMAGES Most Admired Store Launch of The Year: QMart Convenio (Debut), Nature’s Basket (flagship store launch) & Nature’s Basket (new store launch – Defence Colony, New Delhi)
IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of The Year (Innovation & Merchandising): Honey Smart Cart
IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of The Year (Market Expansion): Fresh Signature
IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of The Year (Marketing & Promotions): Nature’s Basket #TastetheWorld
IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of The Year (ESG Initiatives): Lulu Hypermarket for CSR Initiatives and Truly Desi for Green Initiatives
IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of The Year (Single Store with highest YoY growth): Freshpik, Jio World Drive, Mumbai
IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of The Year (Customer experience/Service/Acquisition): Nuts N Spices
IMAGES Most Admired Turnaround Success Story of The Year: MagSon Gujarat
IMAGES Most Admired Category Performer of The Year:
- Prasoon Bharadwaj, Reliance Retail for Staples
- Zubin B. Nowrojee, Reliance Retail for Processed Foods and Savouries
- Hemant Mecwan, Reliance Retail for Beverages & Confectionery
- Suresh Kolama, Nature’s Basket for Fresh Foods
- Mrinal Kumar, More Retail for Dairy
- Tanaya Mehta, Nature’s Basket for International Food
IMAGES Most Admired Convenience Store of The Year: The New Shop
IMAGES Most Admired Gourmet Retailer of The Year: Nature’s Basket
IMAGES Most Admired Regional Supermarket of The Year (South): Ratnadeep
IMAGES Most Admired Regional Supermarket of The Year (East) – Arambagh’s Foodmart
IMAGES Most Admired Regional Supermarket of The Year (West) – Sahakari Bhandar
IMAGES Most Admired Regional Supermarket of The Year (North): Le Marche
IMAGES Most Admired Supermarket Chain of The Year: Fresh Signature
IMAGES Most Admired Big Box Retailer of The Year: Smart Bazaar
IMAGES Most Admired Brand Retailer Partnership of The Year (Market Expansion & Sales Growth): Daawat & Smart Bazaar; Nabati & More Retail
IMAGES Most Admired Brand Retailer Partnership of The Year (Brand Building): Women’s Horlicks & Apollo Pharmacy
IMAGES Most Admired Brand Retailer Partnership of The Year (Retail Promotions): More Retail & Genteel
IMAGES Most Admired Brand Retailer Partnership Of The Year (Merchandise Differentiation): Aashirvaad Ready To Cook Chapati & Jio Mart
IMAGES Most Admired Brand Retailer Partnership of The Year (Launch): Dabur Hommade Chutney & Smart Point
IMAGES Excellence Award: Spencer’s Retail for Quick Commerce Execution & Cinepolis for concession counter execution
IMAGES Spice Icon Awards
- Spice Icon of the Year: Adesh Kumar, National Category Head – Spices, Reliance Retail
- Customer Service Excellence: Raja M, National Category Head – Branded Staples, Big Basket
- Trade Excellence Award: Gunjot Singh Kochar, Associate Director- Grocery B2C, Flipkart
- B2B Excellence: Rajiv Triptathi, Category Head – Spices, Metro Retail
- Modern Trade Partnership: Khathing Luiram, Dy General Manager, Buying & Merchandising, and Saurabh Bansal, Chief Merchandising Officer, Spencer’s Retail
- Quick Commerce Excellence: Anish Srivastava, SVP-Blinkit
- Emerging Business Excellence: Saurabh Maheshwari, Senior Vice President, Zepto
- Category Dressing Excellence Award: Adesh Kumar, National Category Head – Spices, Reliance Retail
- OTIF Excellence: Amit Gautam, National Category Head- Spices – Vishal Mega Mart