Nature’s Basket, Reliance Retail shine brightest at the 16th Coca-Cola Golden Spoon Awards

Nature’s Basket and Reliance Retail take home a cart full of trophies at the 16th Coca-Cola Golden Spoon Awards hosted at the India Food Forum 2023

New Delhi: Gourmet chain Nature’s Basket and various food formats of Reliance Retail shined bright at the at the 16th Coca-Cola Golden Spoon Awards hosted as part of the India Food Forum 2023, the India’s illustrious food B2B intelligence event by the IMAGES Group.

The awards ceremony spotlighted the significant milestones achieved by the sector through collaborative yet distinctive initiatives aimed at enhancing competencies when servicing customers. The evening acknowledged excellence by brands in numerous dimensions ranging from marketing and promotions to employee practices.

Sharing his thoughts on the 16th Coca-Cola Golden Spoon Awards, Nikhil Behl, CEO — Food Business, IMAGES Group, shared, “Indian retail and FMCG industry retailers are taking note of the shifting consumer landscape. The achievements of the evening stands as a testament to the collective drive of the industry towards further upliftment of operations and establishment of a sector, which reflects the elements of trust, determination and adaptability.”

The Awardees

Nature’s Basket won big at the ceremony taking home five awards across categories while Reliance Retail bagged big at the 16th Coca-Cola Golden Spoon Awards.

IMAGES Most Admired Store Launch of The Year: QMart Convenio (Debut), Nature’s Basket (flagship store launch) & Nature’s Basket (new store launch – Defence Colony, New Delhi)

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of The Year (Innovation & Merchandising): Honey Smart Cart

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of The Year (Market Expansion): Fresh Signature

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of The Year (Marketing & Promotions): Nature’s Basket #TastetheWorld

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of The Year (ESG Initiatives): Lulu Hypermarket for CSR Initiatives and Truly Desi for Green Initiatives

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of The Year (Single Store with highest YoY growth): Freshpik, Jio World Drive, Mumbai

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of The Year (Customer experience/Service/Acquisition): Nuts N Spices

IMAGES Most Admired Turnaround Success Story of The Year: MagSon Gujarat

IMAGES Most Admired Category Performer of The Year:

Prasoon Bharadwaj, Reliance Retail for Staples Zubin B. Nowrojee, Reliance Retail for Processed Foods and Savouries Hemant Mecwan, Reliance Retail for Beverages & Confectionery Suresh Kolama, Nature’s Basket for Fresh Foods Mrinal Kumar, More Retail for Dairy Tanaya Mehta, Nature’s Basket for International Food

IMAGES Most Admired Convenience Store of The Year: The New Shop

IMAGES Most Admired Gourmet Retailer of The Year: Nature’s Basket

IMAGES Most Admired Regional Supermarket of The Year (South): Ratnadeep

IMAGES Most Admired Regional Supermarket of The Year (East) – Arambagh’s Foodmart

IMAGES Most Admired Regional Supermarket of The Year (West) – Sahakari Bhandar

IMAGES Most Admired Regional Supermarket of The Year (North): Le Marche

IMAGES Most Admired Supermarket Chain of The Year: Fresh Signature

IMAGES Most Admired Big Box Retailer of The Year: Smart Bazaar

IMAGES Most Admired Brand Retailer Partnership of The Year (Market Expansion & Sales Growth): Daawat & Smart Bazaar; Nabati & More Retail

IMAGES Most Admired Brand Retailer Partnership of The Year (Brand Building): Women’s Horlicks & Apollo Pharmacy

IMAGES Most Admired Brand Retailer Partnership of The Year (Retail Promotions): More Retail & Genteel

IMAGES Most Admired Brand Retailer Partnership Of The Year (Merchandise Differentiation): Aashirvaad Ready To Cook Chapati & Jio Mart

IMAGES Most Admired Brand Retailer Partnership of The Year (Launch): Dabur Hommade Chutney & Smart Point

IMAGES Excellence Award: Spencer’s Retail for Quick Commerce Execution & Cinepolis for concession counter execution

