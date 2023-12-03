The personal care brand has seen 100% year-on-year growth in revenue over its short lifespan and an equally appealing growth in its on-ground customer base at 15x

Bengaluru: Launched in 2019, The Ayurveda Co. (TAC) entered the personal care category with the intent to employ the time-tested science of Ayurveda to create modern solutions to skincare that would bode well with consumers.

Getting the trend on-point

The Ayurveda Co. (TAC) has become India’s first Ayurvedic omnichannel FMCG Brand. They believe they have the largest targeted addressable market (TAM). The current market size where the brand is operating is close to $30 billion and growing at a CAGR of 25%.

Identification of the price point, building solution-led products for the modern-day millennial and Gen-Z consumers and ensuring that the younger India adopts Ayurveda is the whole intent with which the brand is crafting its content and digital-first approach.

Growing with power

The digitalization of beauty products and services and an ever-growing awareness of them triggered the founding of The Ayurveda Co. Not just the product, even the ideation of the brand was a result of the convergence of two different schools of thought – one of valued medical intervention and the other of efficacious Ayurveda practices. The result – is a functional blend of the modern and traditional! “Param Bhargava (founder, TAC) and I have had a different upbringing when it comes to wellness.

Param hails from a family of doctors and values medical intervention, and my mother has always been a keen follower of traditional Ayurvedic practices. So, when Ayurvedic treatment worked for my chronic skin condition for good, we decided such impactful products should be made readily available in the market,” shares Shreedha Singh, co-founder, TAC.

Taking the big leap

“Becoming India’s first brand to receive seed capital from investment giant- Wipro consumer care ventures & entering the retail market with over 15 exclusive brand outlets and over 300 counters within a span of 4 months has been a highlight for us. On the lower side, facing a challenge of fake and replication of our product line emerging in the market within a year of the brand’s inception.

When you are growing at a rocketing pace, the biggest challenge is to find the right talent and resources to fit the machinery is also a challenge,” comments Param Bhargava, founder, TAC. The Founders mention that is in business for a long haul and they intend to remain progressive as they raise their Series A round. As part of the longer vision, the brand plans to give back as much as possible to everyone including the team, investors, and customers and looks forward to building a strong shareholder community with their IPO release.

“We will be building the entire ecosystem of Ayurveda – online and offline. For the online journey- the content to commerce approach with the entire portfolio from skincare, haircare, body care, baby care, beauty and makeup, wellness and performance, etc. This will enable us to become the largest global Ayurveda brand and a go-to place for every consumer requirement for solutions to Ayurveda,” Param adds.

Customer-centricity is the heart & soul of team TAC. It strives to provide as many touchpoints to its consumers as it possibly can through email, SMS, social media, tele calling, and the works.

They have grown at an extraordinary pace in the last 2 years by focusing on serving the customer quicker and this has helped them tighten the delivery timelines since day 0. Further, the strength of the brand lies in its workforce who are young, dynamic, and industry leaders. Each individual has a thorough knowledge of every department, ensuring proper communication which results in better planning of offers, campaigns, and direct association with the target segment.

Brownie points

The brand has seen 100% year-on-year growth in revenue over its short lifespan and an equally appealing growth in its on-ground customer base at 15x.

TAC has also been investing significantly in technology and estimates an average annual investment of Rs 50 lakh.

TAC plans to launch its IPO by 2025-26.

Setting the trend right, the brand is quickly expanding offline too with the current store presence counted at over 10.

First appeared in The India D2C Yearbook 2022