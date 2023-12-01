Max Fashion completes 17 years in India

The fashion retailer today operates 480 stores across 200 cities in India and has a customer base of 35 million

Bengaluru: Landmark Group’s value fashion brand Max Fashion has completed 17 years in India, the company said in a press release on Friday. During this period the brand has garnered a customer base of 35 million and has over 480 stores in the country.

“Max has always been driven by a vision to democratize fashion, and our growing position in the market is a testament of the trust and loyalty customers have shown towards the brand, over the years,” said Pallavi Pandey, vice president of Max Fashion.

“We are very excited about the evolving and rapidly transforming Indian market. The opportunities in our market are immense and we continuously strive to deliver the latest fashion trend at affordable prices to everyone in the family,” she added.

Extending its presence from offline to online with its e-commerce platform maxfashion.com and now on mobile, the brand stands out for its social footprint with over 1 million youth following on Facebook and Instagram.

The brand Max manages to maintain freshness by bringing in new styles every 45 days, the release added. The company recently launched its new line of sustainable products under Max Cares.

Max Fashion was launched in May 2004 under the banner of the UAE-based Landmark Group. The retailer entered India in 2006 with its first store in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Today, the company has stores across 200 cities in India and over 850 stores globally with a presence in over 19 countries.