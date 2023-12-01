Amazon Pay launches sign language video KYC service

The service enables two-way video communication in sign-language between Amazon Pay employees and customers

Bengaluru: Online payments processing service Amazon Pay has launched a video sign language know your customer (KYC) service for its hearing and speech impaired customers, the company said in a press release on Friday.

The service enables two-way video communication in sign-language between Amazon Pay employees and customers. The goal is to make the KYC process effortless for those who rely on sign language and making digital payments more inclusive.

‘’Our sign-language video KYC service is a natural extension of Amazon Pay’s focus on customer obsession and financial inclusion. With this service, which we have implemented within the scope of our barrier-free service, we enable our customers with disabilities to benefit from video KYC easily and safely,” said Vikas Bansal, director payments and financial services, IN Payments.

Amazon Pay has provided Indian sign language training to over 120 employees that provide video-based KYC services to customers across India. The interactive training module, focused on equipping employees with the ability to effectively communicate with hearing and speech-impaired customers, is developed by the in-house team.

‘’The culture of inclusivity permeates into everything that we do at Amazon. We recognize that improving accessibility of Amazon services for people with disabilities is a cause that deserves attention, and through our sign-language video KYC initiative, we want to put into sharp focus the kind of thoughtful changes that can be made to help people with disabilities,” said Deepti Varma, vice president, people experience and technology, Amazon Stores India, Japan and emerging markets.

“Earlier KYC service for setting up all my online payment wallets was majorly via voice calls; and this was a huge obstacle for deaf and hard of hearing people like me, who would ask our family members to speak as we cannot. But now, Amazon Pay’s service to help us with our KYC, it is convenient,” said Rajendra Kumar, a resident of Nagpur, sharing his experience of the video KYC service.

In line with the on-going efforts to enhance the experience of customers with disabilities, Amazon has launched many such programs that benefit customers in India, such as ‘Listen-Ins for Accessibility’ where customer service teams listen to recordings of calls made by anonymized customers with disabilities to learn about issues faced by them and their unique needs.

Additionally, the Amazon Digital, Device and Alexa Support (D2AS) organization has set up accessibility support teams that offer customer service across eight marketplaces including United States, United Kingdom, Canada, India, France, Italy, Spain and Germany.