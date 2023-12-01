Google News
spot_img
spot_img
E-CommerceSpotlight

Amazon Pay launches sign language video KYC service

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
0
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The service enables two-way video communication in sign-language between Amazon Pay employees and customers

Bengaluru: Online payments processing service Amazon Pay has launched a video sign language know your customer (KYC) service for its hearing and speech impaired customers, the company said in a press release on Friday.

The service enables two-way video communication in sign-language between Amazon Pay employees and customers. The goal is to make the KYC process effortless for those who rely on sign language and making digital payments more inclusive.

‘’Our sign-language video KYC service is a natural extension of Amazon Pay’s focus on customer obsession and financial inclusion. With this service, which we have implemented within the scope of our barrier-free service, we enable our customers with disabilities to benefit from video KYC easily and safely,” said Vikas Bansal, director payments and financial services, IN Payments.

Amazon Pay has provided Indian sign language training to over 120 employees that provide video-based KYC services to customers across India. The interactive training module, focused on equipping employees with the ability to effectively communicate with hearing and speech-impaired customers, is developed by the in-house team.

‘’The culture of inclusivity permeates into everything that we do at Amazon. We recognize that improving accessibility of Amazon services for people with disabilities is a cause that deserves attention, and through our sign-language video KYC initiative, we want to put into sharp focus the kind of thoughtful changes that can be made to help people with disabilities,” said Deepti Varma, vice president, people experience and technology, Amazon Stores India, Japan and emerging markets.

“Earlier KYC service for setting up all my online payment wallets was majorly via voice calls; and this was a huge obstacle for deaf and hard of hearing people like me, who would ask our family members to speak as we cannot. But now, Amazon Pay’s service to help us with our KYC, it is convenient,” said Rajendra Kumar, a resident of Nagpur, sharing his experience of the video KYC service.

In line with the on-going efforts to enhance the experience of customers with disabilities, Amazon has launched many such programs that benefit customers in India, such as ‘Listen-Ins for Accessibility’ where customer service teams listen to recordings of calls made by anonymized customers with disabilities to learn about issues faced by them and their unique needs.

Additionally, the Amazon Digital, Device and Alexa Support (D2AS) organization has set up accessibility support teams that offer customer service across eight marketplaces including United States, United Kingdom, Canada, India, France, Italy, Spain and Germany.

Latest News
Food & BeveragePTI -

Food processing firm, Megastar Foods plans to raise Rs 42.38 crore

The company would seek the approval of the shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting New Delhi: Food processing firm Megastar...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In