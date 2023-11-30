Reliance to bring fashion brands Sandro and Maje in India

Both brands will open their first retail stores in the country in 2024

Bengaluru: Reliance Brands Ltd (RBL), the retail arm of the multinational conglomerate Reliance Industries, is set to introduce global fashion brands Sandro and Maje to the Indian market, the company wrote on social media on Thursday.

Sandro and Maje are owned by SMCP Group, a French holding company specialising in accessible luxury ready-to-wear that has a global network of over 1,600 stores.

“We are pleased to announce that SMCP, the parent company of the brands Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac, enters India in partnership with Reliance Brands Ltd. which becomes the exclusive distributor for Sandro and Maje in the market,” the company said in a LinkedIn post.

Sandro is a premium luxury label that caters to men and women, while Maje is a cult favourite brand that offers ready-to-wear and accessories collections for women.

“This new partnership illustrates the pursuit of SMCP expansion, currently in 47 countries, in key markets with high potential for growth. Sandro and Maje will open their first stores in the country in 2024,” it added.

Reliance Brands is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd and it began operations in 2007 with a mandate to launch and build global brands in luxury to premium segments across fashion and lifestyle.

The company has forged long-term exclusive partnerships across multiple sectors with global brands such as Bottega Veneta, Tiffany & Co., Valentino, Versace, Armani, Balenciaga, Boss, and Zegna.

With a portfolio of more than 90 brands, the retail giant operates over 900 stores and over 1249 shop-in shops, all powered by an omnichannel presence.