Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Food & BeverageLatest News

Nonna’s opens at Jio World Plaza

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
7
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Sourdough Pizzeria Nonna’s has four outlets across Mumbai and Pune

Bengaluru: Sourdough Pizzeria Nonna’s has launched its fourth outlet in India located at Jio World Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

“With the launch of our newest outlet at Jio World Plaza, we aim to redefine the boundaries of an authentic Italian dining experience, creating a space where every visitor is not just a guest but a cherished part of our family. We invite you to join us in this celebration of flavours, where every dish tells a story and every moment is an unforgettable experience,” said Ayush Jatia, founder of Nonna’s.

A sourdough pizza is made with naturally fermented dough using a sourdough starter. Instead of using commercial or instant yeast, the suitable bacteria and wild yeasts in a sourdough starter are responsible for creating flavour and making the sourdough pizza dough rise.

The outlet offers the brand’s signature handcrafted sourdough pizzas—boasting over nine varieties as well as an array of appetizers, Pannouzzos (a type of a pizza sandwich), beverages and desserts.

Established in 2001, Nonna’s has four outlets across Mumbai and Pune.

Latest News
Latest NewsPTI -

Bhumika Group gets metro-mall project in Faridabad

The NHPC metro station project at Mathura Road is Bhumika Group's second venture in Faridabad New Delhi: Realty firm Bhumika...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In