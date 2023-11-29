Nonna’s opens at Jio World Plaza

Sourdough Pizzeria Nonna’s has four outlets across Mumbai and Pune

Bengaluru: Sourdough Pizzeria Nonna’s has launched its fourth outlet in India located at Jio World Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

“With the launch of our newest outlet at Jio World Plaza, we aim to redefine the boundaries of an authentic Italian dining experience, creating a space where every visitor is not just a guest but a cherished part of our family. We invite you to join us in this celebration of flavours, where every dish tells a story and every moment is an unforgettable experience,” said Ayush Jatia, founder of Nonna’s.

A sourdough pizza is made with naturally fermented dough using a sourdough starter. Instead of using commercial or instant yeast, the suitable bacteria and wild yeasts in a sourdough starter are responsible for creating flavour and making the sourdough pizza dough rise.

The outlet offers the brand’s signature handcrafted sourdough pizzas—boasting over nine varieties as well as an array of appetizers, Pannouzzos (a type of a pizza sandwich), beverages and desserts.

Established in 2001, Nonna’s has four outlets across Mumbai and Pune.