Malabar Gold & Diamonds unveils its first store in Canada

Spread across 7,800 sq. ft., the new outlet is the largest jewellery store in Canada housing over 30,000 designs across 25 brands and collections in gold, diamond and precious gem jewellery

Bengaluru: Jewellery retailer Malabar Gold & Diamonds has launched its first retail store in Canada, located at Heartland Town Centre, Mississauga within the Greater Toronto Area, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

The brand made claims to be the first Indian jewellery retailer to open a store in Canada.

Spread across over 7,800 sq. ft., the new outlet is the largest jewellery store in Canada, housing over 30,000 designs across 25 brands and collections in gold, diamond and precious gem jewellery, the company claimed. The new store will also showcase a collection of bridal jewellery, along with a wide range of options for occasional wear, daily wear and office wear.

The store was virtually inaugurated by M.P Ahammed, chairman of Malabar Group and Nina Tangri, the Associate Minister of Business for Ontario, performed the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“The opening of our first store in Canada brings me immense pride and joy, marking a significant milestone for us as the first Indian international jewellery brand to begin operations in Canada. Located at Heartland Town Centre in Mississauga within the Greater Toronto Area, our new store stands as the largest jewellery store in the country,” said Ahammed.

“The expansion into Canada presents us with a unique opportunity to showcase our jewellery to a diverse customer base that truly appreciates the artistry and craftsmanship of Indian jewellery,” he added.

With this store, the brand marks its extensive brand presence, with 335 stores spread across the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, KSA, Bahrain, Singapore, Malaysia, the USA, the UK, Canada, and India. Currently ranked as the world’s 6th largest jewellery retailer, Canada has become the 12th country on Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ global operational map and the 2nd country in North America.

“As Canada and the USA stand out as highly appealing destinations for Indian sub-continental expatriates in the Western hemisphere, the North American market presents vast potential, and we have ambitious expansion plans in the region, covering British Columbia and Alberta in Canada. Concurrently, in the USA, we are set to expand into Naperville, Chicago; Artesia, Los Angeles; and Atlanta, Georgia,” said Shamlal Ahamed, managing director of international operations at Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

The store also offers a customised jewellery designing facility, presenting customers with the option to design their own jewellery with the assistance of Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ expert designers and craftsmen. The store is also equipped with a customer lounge area, enabling hassle-free jewellery shopping.

“In addition to being a highlight of our international expansion plan, Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ expansion into Canada will further our aim of showcasing Indian-made jewellery to a global audience, upholding the motto of ‘Make in India; Market to the World,” said Abdul Salam K.P., vice chairman of Malabar Group.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds was established in 1993 and is the flagship company of Malabar Group. With an annual turnover of $5.2 billion, the brand is spread across 12 countries in addition to multiple offices, design centres, procurement centres, and factories spread across India, Middle East, Far East, the USA and the UK.

“The brand continues to strengthen its expansion within India in tandem with the great strides achieved internationally. Store openings are being planned in the states of Rajasthan, Puducherry, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Goa, Assam, Tripura and Jammu & Kashmir,” said Asher O, managing director of India operations at Malabar Gold & Diamonds.