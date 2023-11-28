Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleIn Focus

Swedish eyewear brand Chimi enters India

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
0
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The brand’s collection features 11 signature silhouettes and it will be available for shopping on its official website Chimi-online.in and on the e-commerce platform Tata CLiQ Luxury

Bengaluru: Cult Swedish eyewear brand Chimi has entered the Indian market through a collaboration with BRDG Group, a global brand management company, the companies said in a joint press release on Tuesday.

“Launching in India is a thrilling chapter in our global journey. It’s incredibly exciting to witness our designs, inspired by Scandinavian minimalism and futuristic aesthetics, transcend geographical constraints. India, with its rich tapestry of culture and vibrant diversity serves as the perfect canvas for our multifaceted catalogue,” said Charlie Lindström, co-founder, Chimi.

The brand’s collection features 11 signature silhouettes to cater to an array of tastes.

“We are delighted to pave the way for Chimi’s arrival, offering India a taste of Scandinavian style and innovation. As a channel partner, we are committed to elevating consumer experiences and introducing a global celebrity favourite brand like Chimi in India aligns perfectly with our ethos,” said Magnus Toveberg, director, BRDG Group.

The brand’s product range is available for shopping on its official website Chimi-online.in and on the e-commerce platform Tata CLiQ Luxury. Additionally, the brand will expand its presence on other online marketplaces and will soon be present in exclusive luxury offline stores.

Chimi was founded in Stockholm in 2016 with the idea of creating eyewear, ready-to-wear and accessories.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleIndiaretailing Bureau -

Metro Brands Ltd. opens its 200th Crocs store in India

Metro Brands Ltd. which operates Crocs in India inaugurated the brand’s 200th store under partnership with Crocs at Pondy...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In