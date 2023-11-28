Socks brand Balenzia opens 18th store in Mumbai

The new store of Balenzia is located at Terminal 2, International Departure of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA)

Bengaluru: Homegrown socks brand Balenzia has launched its 18th in India in Mumbai, the company said in a press release on Monday. The store is located at Terminal 2, International Departure of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

This is the brand’s sixth store in Mumbai, and its first at an International Terminal.

“It’s with immense excitement and pride that we unveil our new store at CSMIA’s International Departure, a luminary event in Balenzia’s ever-evolving narrative,” said Shruti Gupta, head of strategy at Balenzia.

“Positioning ourselves at CSMIA, a key international junction, enables us to broaden our audience reach, catering to both Indian and international customers, and offering them a chance to experience the best of craftsmanship in socks,” she added.

Balenzia’s new store offers everything from classic staples to contemporary designs.

“Balenzia is on a dynamic path of expansion and innovation, aiming to open more stores by the end of this financial year, further solidifying our position in the market and bringing Balenzia closer to our customers,” Gupta added.