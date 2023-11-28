Google News
American home decor brand Pottery Barn Kids, now in India

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
Pottery Barn Kids flagship store at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai
Indiaretailing Bureau

Pottery Barn Kids, the American children’s furniture and décor brand’s first flagship store in the country at the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai draws inspiration from its iconic store in New York

New Delhi: American kids furniture and décor brand Pottery Barn Kids has entered the Indian market with the opening of its flagship store at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai, the brand announced on Tuesday.

“As we open the doors to the first Pottery Barn Kids store in India, we embark on a journey to inspire and create magical spaces for our little ones. We’re thrilled to welcome you to a world where childhood dreams come alive,” said Puneet Behal – Country Head for Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids and West Elm India.

The store offers nursery collections, bedroom sets, storage solutions, personalized décor and accessories including custom bedding and wall art along with other furniture.

The Mumbai store draws inspiration from Pottery Barn Kids’ flagship store in New York City, which offers an immersive experience for families.

Pottery Barn Kids flagship store at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai
The interiors of the store are inspired by the Pottery Barn Kids’ iconic New York store

Customers can expect the same level of exceptional service, attention to detail, and dedication to quality at the Jio World Plaza location, the release added.

