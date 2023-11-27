Google News
Vivek Shrivastava of ABFRL no more

Shrivastava had over 20 years of experience working with industry leaders such as Benetton Group, Arvind Ltd. and Titan Company Ltd.

New Delhi: Vivek Shrivastava, director for business development at Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, passed away in Bengaluru on Monday morning, according to sources.

Shrivastava, aged around 40, apparently died of a heart attack. He is survived by a young daughter and wife.

“We are devastated by the news,” said Rehan Huck, vice president at DLF Malls and a friend of Shrivastava. Huck said he had spoken to Shrivastava only on Sunday.

“He was an extremely bright retail professional and had made a name for himself in the retail trade. He was loved by the people who knew him,” Huck said.

Shrivastava had been working with ABFRL for about one and a half years and prior to that, he spearheaded business development in India for the Italian fashion brand Benetton Group. He has worked with industry leaders such as Arvind Ltd. and Titan Company Ltd.

It is sad news for the retail industry of a bright rising star who wanted to become the CEO of a company in the next five years, Shrivastava had told IMAGES Retail magazine in March 2023 for a feature on him that he wanted to become a CEO in the next five years.

“Want to uplift and change the life of children of sex-workers…. Want to work towards improving illiteracy in the country,” he had told IMAGES Retail.

Shrivastava, who had over 20 years of experience, considered Vishak Kumar, CEO-Madura Fashion & Lifestyle, ABFRL his role model in the industry.

His life mantra was, “One must always strive for excellence and never be satisfied with the second best.”

He will be remembered with fondness and respect by the industry.

