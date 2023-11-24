Google News
Victoria’s Secret enters Pune

Victoria’s Secret store, Pune; Source: LinkedIn
Located at Phoenix Mall of the Millenium, Wakad, the new outlet is the retailer's third store in India

Bengaluru: American intimate specialty retailer Victoria’s Secret has launched its first store in Pune, the India franchisee Apparel Group India announced in a social media post a week ago.

Located at Phoenix Mall of the Millenium, Wakad, the new outlet is the retailer’s third store in India.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of Victoria’s Secret’s newest beauty store at Phoenix Mall of the Millenium, Wakad, Pune. This is the brand’s 1st store in Pune and the 3rd in India,” Apparel Group India said in a LinkedIn post while sharing the pictures of the store.

Victoria’s Secret operates in the Indian market through its partner Apparel Group India. In 2021, the global chain made its debut in India through its e-commerce platform, offering fragrances, beauty and personal care products.

In 2022, it marked its physical presence in the country with the inauguration of its flagship store at Palladium Mall in Mumbai, and subsequently, another store at Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

American lingerie, clothing, and beauty retailer Victoria’s Secret was founded in 1977 by brothers Roy and Gaye Raymond. Today, the company boasts a global presence with approximately 1,360 retail stores located in 70 countries, as per its official website.

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail giant based in Dubai, UAE. The company has over 2,025 stores across more than 14 countries and markets more than 80 brands including global brands such as Beverly Hills Polo Club, Bath & Body Works, Tim Hortons, Tommy Hilfiger, Nine West, Call it Spring, Charles & Keith, Inglot, La Senza, R&B Fashion and Victoria’s Secret.

