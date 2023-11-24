Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

H&M opens 57th and 58th store in Pune, Bengaluru

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
5
0
Image Credit: LinkedIn
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The company has also launched its first home concept store in the Phoenix Mall of The Millennium, Pune

New Delhi: Swedish fashion brand Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) has opened its 57th and 58th stores in India, adopting an aggressive expansion strategy in the South Asian country.

The two latest stores were rolled out in Pune and Bengaluru and they are located in Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, Pune and in Forum South, Bengaluru, a social media post by Louis Coucke, CFO – country controller for India at H&M said on Friday.

With the latest additions, H&M takes its store count in Bengaluru to half a dozen. In Pune, the new rollout would be the fourth outlet and its first home concept store in the Maharashtra city.

“Great work from everyone in the team to deliver these 2 great projects, what a way to finish the year,” wrote Coucke in the LinkedIn post.

A home concept store in the Phoenix Mall of The Millennium, Pune

Market watchers consider the Stockholm-based fashion brand’s store expansion strategy in India as aggressive as H&M has opened 58 stores here since its entry in 2015. On the other hand, its rival Spain’s Zara has rolled out 21 stores – less than half of H&M store count in India – despite the Inditex SA’s brand entering India five years before H&M.

The Swedish fashion brand H&M was founded by Erling Persson in 1947.  In October 2015, the brand entered the Indian market and now stands with 58 stores across 30 cities in the country as of November 2023. It also offers an online shopping experience through its website, app and also through fashion e-commerce company Myntra.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestylePTI -

Gold drops Rs 50; silver declines Rs 200

In the international markets, gold was down at $1,992 per ounce while silver was flat at $23.65 per ounce New...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In