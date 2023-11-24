H&M opens 57th and 58th store in Pune, Bengaluru

The company has also launched its first home concept store in the Phoenix Mall of The Millennium, Pune

New Delhi: Swedish fashion brand Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) has opened its 57th and 58th stores in India, adopting an aggressive expansion strategy in the South Asian country.

The two latest stores were rolled out in Pune and Bengaluru and they are located in Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, Pune and in Forum South, Bengaluru, a social media post by Louis Coucke, CFO – country controller for India at H&M said on Friday.

With the latest additions, H&M takes its store count in Bengaluru to half a dozen. In Pune, the new rollout would be the fourth outlet and its first home concept store in the Maharashtra city.

“Great work from everyone in the team to deliver these 2 great projects, what a way to finish the year,” wrote Coucke in the LinkedIn post.

Market watchers consider the Stockholm-based fashion brand’s store expansion strategy in India as aggressive as H&M has opened 58 stores here since its entry in 2015. On the other hand, its rival Spain’s Zara has rolled out 21 stores – less than half of H&M store count in India – despite the Inditex SA’s brand entering India five years before H&M.

The Swedish fashion brand H&M was founded by Erling Persson in 1947. In October 2015, the brand entered the Indian market and now stands with 58 stores across 30 cities in the country as of November 2023. It also offers an online shopping experience through its website, app and also through fashion e-commerce company Myntra.