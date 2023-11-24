Gopizza unveils first container-model outlet in Bengaluru

The new outlet housed within a compact 150 sq. ft. container, is located at Litbox, Whitefield

Bengaluru: South Korean pizza brand Gopizza has launched its first container-model outlet in Bengaluru, located at Litbox, Whitefield introducing a cost-effective and sustainable expansion, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

“This new outlet, housed within a compact 150 sq. ft. container, signifies a strategic move by Gopizza to maximise space efficiency while preserving the comforting and rustic atmosphere that pizza enthusiasts love. The decision to embrace the container model was more of trying to take Gopizza back to its roots rather than attempt something new,” said Mahesh Reddy, chief executive officer, Gopizza India.

The space-optimized, economical and minimalistic approach of a container outlet allows Gopizza to explore various locations and experiment with untapped, revenue-generating areas, giving this model an edge over brick and mortar stores.

In addition, container outlets significantly reduce the initial store setup costs, the capital expenditure, as well as streamline the setup process. The rapid setup of the container outlet, taking only 3-5 days, is a remarkable improvement compared to the 2-3 months typically required for traditional brick-and-mortar outlets.

“Gopizza first began as a food truck in the streets of Seoul, South Korea, so this container model presents the same versatile business setup, ranging from 50 sq. ft. to 1000 sq. ft. It also aids as a cost-effective approach to strategically combat the rising real estate prices and space constraints in tier 1 cities,” said Reddy.

With the estimated success of container models, the brand’s expansion plans include focusing 10%-15% of its strategy on container outlets, with a targeted time frame of 1 year to establish its presence in 15 cities across India.

In terms of longevity, the container model boasts a life expectancy of around 10 years, ensuring sustained operational integrity that aligns with Gopizza’s commitment to sustainable growth.

“As Gopizza aims to reach its 100-outlet mark by the end of 2024, container models will play a pivotal role in achieving this milestone on time,” added Reddy.

Gopizza operates as a food and beverage company chain of pizzerias which offers individually-sized pizzas. The company was founded by Jae Won Lim in 2016.