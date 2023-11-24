Gold drops Rs 50; silver declines Rs 200

In the international markets, gold was down at $1,992 per ounce while silver was flat at $23.65 per ounce

New Delhi: Gold prices dived Rs 50 to Rs 62,120 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid fall in precious metal’s price in global markets, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 62,170 per 10 grams.

Silver also declined Rs 200 to Rs 76,200 per kilogram.

Gold traded negative on Friday, with spot gold prices in the Delhi markets trading at Rs 62,120/ 10 gram, down by Rs 50 against its previous close, HDFC Securities’ senior analyst of commodities Saumil Gandhi said.

Meanwhile, in futures trade, the December contract of gold jumped Rs 108 to Rs 61,180 per 10 grams on the MCX. Also, the December contract of silver bounced Rs 18 to Rs 72,916 per kilogram on the bourses.