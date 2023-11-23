Google News
Zappfresh raises Rs 30 crore from investors to grow business

By PTI
Image Credit: Zappfresh
The investment comes from a consortium of investors like Ah! Ventures, HT Media, Unity SFB, and Heifer Impact

New Delhi: Startup Zappfresh, an online meat seller, on Thursday said it has raised Rs 30 crore from investors Ah! Ventures, HT Media and others.

“The investment comes from a consortium of investors like Ah! Ventures, HT Media, Unity SFB, and Heifer Impact,” the company said in a statement.

Zappfresh said the fresh injection of funds will be utilised for acquisitions, expansions, and infrastructure upgrades in both the North and South markets.

The company plans to launch new product lines. It will include a variety of poultry, goat meat, seafood, and ready-to-eat items.

Deepanshu Manchanda, the founder of Zappfresh, said the support of investors will be instrumental in launching a variety of strategic initiatives.

“This collaboration will not only help us expand our reach but also build more traction in our diverse product portfolio, which includes poultry, goat meat, seafood, and ready-to-eat products,” he said.

Zappfresh said it plans to acquire some new companies and diversify its product range, further strengthening its position in the market.

