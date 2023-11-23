Google News
Dalziel & Pow – the UK-based firm behind Reliance Tira’s contemporary store design

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
Tira store, Jio World Drive, Mumbai; Source: LinkedIn
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Dalziel & Pow has also worked on the new concept store of Reliance Trends

New Delhi: In April, Reliance Retail unveiled its flagship beauty store format Tira at Jio World Drive in Mumbai. The 4,300 sq. ft. Mumbai store was the latest Reliance Retail project for London-based innovation studio Dalziel & Pow to showcase in India.

The 1983-established London firm counts Lululemon, Marks & Spencer, Primark, Next, Boss, Boots, Timberland and Victorinox among its clients.

In India, Dalziel & Pow has so far worked on two Reliance Retail formats of Tira and Reliance Trends.

The UK company, which has a subsidiary in India, has handled various aspects of the mint-fresh Reliance Retail’s Tira, including brand strategy and positioning, identity design, experience strategy, the overall customer experience strategy, retail design and digital interactions among other things, according to the company’s website.

Prior to that Dalziel & Pow worked on the new concept store of Reliance Trends. The first two Reliance Trends concept stores were opened on VIP Road in Surat and at Ambience Mall in Gurugram, Haryana.

These new-age Reliance Trends stores designed by Dalziel & Pow offer a chic, contemporary and tech-enabled immersive fashion experience to Indian consumers with self-checkout counters and electronic shelf labels.

