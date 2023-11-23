Global commerce enabler Jodaro raises $750k in seed round

The funding infusion is earmarked for technological advancements, team expansion, and global brand amplification

Bengaluru: Jodaro, a global commerce enabler connecting manufacturers directly with buyers, has secured $750k in its seed funding round led by Fundamental VC, with participation from Maninder Gulati, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

The funding infusion is earmarked for technological advancements, team expansion, and global brand amplification. Its vision centres on establishing a robust trust and discovery system, enabling global buyers to procure directly from manufacturers in emerging markets.

It aims to become a house of global brands, in partnership with manufacturers capable of producing high quality products with a wide range of specifications. By 2026, Jodaro envisions expanding operations to 10 global markets, collaborating with over 500 manufacturers and curating 15,000 diverse products, the release added.

“We are developing a tech stack for global ecommerce using sophisticated machine learning and automation. Our system is one of its kind in the industry and can aggregate real-time data from several sources giving us unprecedented insights into market dynamics. This data platform helps us to make decisions with a high degree of confidence while our automation stack allows us to design and execute strategies at scale,” said Rajiv Patki, co-founder of Jodaro.

Jodaro was founded in 2023 by IIT Kharagpur alumni Patki and Sambuddha Adhikari. Leveraging its proprietary commerce intelligence, automation, and a tech-enabled global supply chain, the company specialises in identifying supply gaps across geographies and automating global commerce operations.

“We want to bring manufacturers to the front-line of global commerce. That is only possible by bringing in complete transparency, sharing additional profits from global markets and making it seamless for manufacturers to work with us. We are doing exactly that. The growth of our manufacturing partners is, and always will be, the central theme of our business,” said Adhikari.

Within the next 10 years, Jodaro aims to become the largest digital merchant worldwide, the release added.

“Jodaro thrives on the cross-border commerce growth story eyeing a validated large market opportunity globally. Its proprietary technology, asset-light model and plug and play solution will be a game changer for offline only manufacturers,” said Saswat Sundar Behera, co-founder of Fundamental VC.