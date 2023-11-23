Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Beauty & WellnessLatest News

Beauty Brand Conscious Chemist raises Bridge Round from Inflection Point Ventures

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
11
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The funds will be used for expanding product categories, strengthening the brand and establishing an offline presence

New Delhi: Gurgaon-based beauty brand Conscious Chemist has raised an undisclosed amount from Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), a release by the company stated on Thursday.

The funds will be used for expanding product categories, strengthening the brand and establishing an offline presence, the release added.

“This partnership with IPV will allow us to execute our business plan and grow more than 50% quarter on quarter (qoq) at healthy EBITDA levels,” said Robin Gupta, CEO and co-founder, Conscious Chemist.

“The capital acquired will help us to amplify our brand voice. We will double down on our digital footprint with deeper penetration into online marketplaces while optimising our offline channels,” added Gupta.

Founded in 2019 by Robin Gupta and Prakher Mathur, Conscious Chemist sells over 25,000 units each month across India. It has a customer base of 350,000 and has a portfolio of 29 products that are performance-oriented and made Safe certified.

The products are available at prominent retail chains such as Health & Glow and Shoppers Stop in addition to their website.

Latest News
In FocusAnagha R Ratna -

IR Smart Class: All you need to know about Black Friday

An explainer on the biggest shopping day for retailers in the US that is gaining popularity in India Bengaluru: Black...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In