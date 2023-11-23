Beauty Brand Conscious Chemist raises Bridge Round from Inflection Point Ventures

The funds will be used for expanding product categories, strengthening the brand and establishing an offline presence

New Delhi: Gurgaon-based beauty brand Conscious Chemist has raised an undisclosed amount from Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), a release by the company stated on Thursday.

“This partnership with IPV will allow us to execute our business plan and grow more than 50% quarter on quarter (qoq) at healthy EBITDA levels,” said Robin Gupta, CEO and co-founder, Conscious Chemist.

“The capital acquired will help us to amplify our brand voice. We will double down on our digital footprint with deeper penetration into online marketplaces while optimising our offline channels,” added Gupta.

Founded in 2019 by Robin Gupta and Prakher Mathur, Conscious Chemist sells over 25,000 units each month across India. It has a customer base of 350,000 and has a portfolio of 29 products that are performance-oriented and made Safe certified.

The products are available at prominent retail chains such as Health & Glow and Shoppers Stop in addition to their website.