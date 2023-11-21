Reliance to open Tira beauty store in Delhi

Tira has taken about 3,000 sq. ft. space on the ground floor of the DLF mall in Saket for the same

New Delhi: Reliance Retail’s beauty brand Tira has taken space in DLF Avenue Mall in New Delhi and that could probably be the first Tira store in the national capital region (NCR), according to three people familiar with the development.

Tira has taken about 3,000 sq. ft. space on the ground floor of the DLF mall in Saket, in a space that was previously occupied by US-based fashion brand Forever 21.

“Forever 21 is out of DLF Avenue Mall,” said one of the persons. It is, however, unclear whether Forever 21’s lease ran out or there was any other reason for its exit from the New Delhi shopping centre. Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail operates Forever 21 stores in India.

It is a general practice in malls to replace existing brands to pave way for new labels to maintain their relevance and to add freshness to the brand mix.

Reliance Retail is currently undertaking the fit-outs of the upcoming Tira store that is located right next to the Uniqlo anchor store in the Saket mall. DLF Avenue Mall is conjoined with another prominent shopping centre of Nexus Select Citywalk and collectively they form the Saket District Centre, a major shopping destination in South Delhi.

Another person said Tira is expected to open its door in the New Delhi mall in February.

Reliance Retail did not respond to IndiaRetailing’s email seeking comment.

Spearheaded by Isha Ambani, the daughter of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, Tira is an omnichannel beauty venture aiming to tap the torrid growth for beauty and cosmetics products in India in recent years.

Reliance Retail is aggressively pushing its beauty offerings with the launch of Tira and is also working on a mass market beauty and cosmetics format called Blush Lace.

Separately, earlier this month, Reliance Retail acquired India franchisee business of Sephora from Arvind Fashions, inheriting Sephora’s network of 26 stores across 13 cities from Arvind Fashions. Read more about it here.

Tira stores are adorned with digital touchpoints including a vending machine that dispenses beauty treats and samples for customer to take home. Tira sells more than 150 Indian and global brands in its stores.

Reliance Retail introduced Tira as an e-commerce platform in February 2023 and subsequently, in April, unveiled its flagship store at Jio World Drive in the Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, a 4,300 sq ft store that was designed by London-based innovation studio, Dalziel & Pow.

So far, the country’s largest retailer by sales has rolled out two more Tira stores in Hyderabad and Chennai.

As part of the high-profile launch, Tira also hired three Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan as its brand ambassadors.