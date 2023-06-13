spot_img
Beauty & WellnessIn Focus

Tira to onboard Kareena Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Kiara Advani as brand ambassadors

Bhavishya Bir
By Bhavishya Bir
44
0
Source - Instagram
Must Read
Bhavishya Bir
Bhavishya Bir

In addition to Suhana Khan and Kiara Advani, Tira has also onboarded six influencers

New Delhi: Reliance Retail is planning to onboard a battery of celebrities for its beauty format Tira, according to a source familiar with the development. These include actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan and celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan.

The company, counted among the biggest retailers in India, is also signing six beauty influencers, according to media reports.

A spokesperson from Reliance Retail didn’t respond to IndiaRetailing’s request for comment.

Suhana Khan, who will make her debut as an actor with Netflix’s Archies, was also onboarded as a brand ambassador for Maybelline in April 2023

Reliance Retail plans to expand Tira’s retail footprint to 25 offline retail stores in cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Chandigarh, according to media reports.

In April 2023, Tira launched its first flagship store at Jio World Drive in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, which is spread across 4,300 sq. ft. and has been designed by London-headquartered innovation studio, Dalziel & Pow. Read more about it here.

The launch of Tira heats the beauty segment as it directly competes with established players in the space like Nykaa, Tata Cliq and others. The beauty segment in India has been experiencing a flurry of activity post-pandemic. Read more about it here.

Reliance Retail Ltd. is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL), the holding company of all the retail companies under the Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) group. RRVL, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates an integrated omnichannel network of 17,225 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion & lifestyle and pharma consumption baskets and has partnered with over 2 million merchants through its New Commerce initiative.

 

spot_img
Latest News
D2C BuzzIndiaretailing Bureau -

D2C brand Koparo onboards Mira Kapoor as brand ambassador

Mira Kapoor will help the D2C home hygiene brand Koparo promote its plant-based cleaning products New Delhi: D2C brand Koparo,...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In