New Delhi: Reliance Retail is planning to onboard a battery of celebrities for its beauty format Tira, according to a source familiar with the development. These include actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan and celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan.

The company, counted among the biggest retailers in India, is also signing six beauty influencers, according to media reports.

A spokesperson from Reliance Retail didn’t respond to IndiaRetailing’s request for comment.

Suhana Khan, who will make her debut as an actor with Netflix’s Archies, was also onboarded as a brand ambassador for Maybelline in April 2023

Reliance Retail plans to expand Tira’s retail footprint to 25 offline retail stores in cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Chandigarh, according to media reports.

In April 2023, Tira launched its first flagship store at Jio World Drive in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, which is spread across 4,300 sq. ft. and has been designed by London-headquartered innovation studio, Dalziel & Pow. Read more about it here.

The launch of Tira heats the beauty segment as it directly competes with established players in the space like Nykaa, Tata Cliq and others. The beauty segment in India has been experiencing a flurry of activity post-pandemic. Read more about it here.

Reliance Retail Ltd. is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL), the holding company of all the retail companies under the Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) group. RRVL, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates an integrated omnichannel network of 17,225 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion & lifestyle and pharma consumption baskets and has partnered with over 2 million merchants through its New Commerce initiative.